Red Carpet BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore By Alexis Camarena 5 hours ago Ciara arrives at the 2021 BET Awards. AFF-USA/Shutterstock 26 3 / 26 Ciara In an Alexandre Vauthier rhinestone jumpsuit and Effy jewelry rings. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News