Red Carpet

BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
See What the Stars Wore to the BET Awards
 Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
26
9 / 26
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Saweetie

In a Dolce and Gabbana purple and gold gown, which she accessorized with Bulgari jewels. 

Back to top