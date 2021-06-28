Red Carpet

BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
See What the Stars Wore to the BET Awards
 AFF-USA/Shutterstock
26
8 / 26
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Taraji P. Henson

In an Atelier Versace pink, yellow and black dress, which featured a black bustier. 

Back to top