Ariana Grande
Frankel admitted to being “shocked” by the singer’s brand, r.e.m. Beauty, which the hitmaker dropped in November 2021.
“The packaging is stunning,” Frankel said in an August 2022 TikTok video. “It feels really expensive. It makes you excited to use it. That’s amazing. For it to be very decorative and functional.”
She went on to test out the line’s Lunar Magic Blurring Primer, which retails for $30. “Very nice,” Frankel said while rubbing it into her skin. “It’s effectively like a gel, so it’s gonna be a little hydrating. It’s also blurring. It is actually a blurring primer.”
Next, Frankel tried the Sweetener Concealer. “It’s wonderful,” Frankel said. “This is me buying Ariana Grande’s makeup line online and not being disappointed … being thrilled.”Back to top