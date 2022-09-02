Kim Kardashian
The TV personality tested out the Selfish author’s new brand, Skkn by Kim, which Kardashian launched in June 2022.
In a video shared in August 2022, Frankel started out with the label’s exfoliator and eye cream — products Frankel said she knows “well.” Frankel slammed the eye cream as “impractical” due to its round shape. “It’s bulbous. I don’t understand it because it doesn’t stack. I don’t live in a circular house. I don’t have a medicine cabinet. That’s impractical at best.”
Frankel was equally unimpressed with the exfoliator’s exterior. “This is crazy,” she said while examining the packaging. “How are you going to travel with this? If you don’t have a private plane … you have to be a billionaire to use this product. It’s just not practical.”
Despite not liking the casing, the chef was pleased with the line overall. She applauded the exfoliator’s “white granules” and the eye cream’s “melted butter consistency.”
“This is good skincare,” she said. “This is quality. I just think it’s impractical in its packaging. It’s a good quality product that’s likely overpriced, but most beauty is overpriced.”Back to top