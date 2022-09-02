Rihanna

“In my opinion, everybody woke up when Rihanna got f–k you rich from Fenty,” Frankel began via TikTok in August 2022. “She went all the way and now they’re all running trying to make that cash whether it’s Kylie or J. Lo or Alicia Keys or Kim Kardashian.”

Speaking about the line, the A Place of Yes author said: “I like [it]. … I like that she has innovative packaging … these are, like,​​ interesting shapes, and they are signature to her. So, that’s amazing because they are identifiable … and can still stack sideways.”

Frankel then shared her opinion on Fenty’s Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, which is a highlighter. “It’s nice,” she said as she ran her hands over the palette. “It’s creamy. It’s got a pretty color. I get excited by it. Respect. Not bad.”