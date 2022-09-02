Selena Gomez
“Her products are good,” Frankel said of Gomez’s Rare Beauty. Testing out the Always An Optimist Primer, she said “It’s very smooth.”
“It’s hydrating, it’s nice,” she continued. The Bravolebrity also raved over the Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist, which retails for $24. “It’s got a good quality clean feel. The actual mist is solid.”
Frankel then called Positive Light Liquid Luminizer “epic.”
“They glide onto the face. They become one with the skin,” she explained.Back to top