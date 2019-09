The Perfect Places to Rock Her Pieces to

“We tend to pop up a lot at music festivals but I wear my Understated Leather casually every day. Mostly we make outfit toppers, that extra piece that subtly advances an existing look into something memorable,” Kassell tells Stylish. As for her every day go-to look? “I live in cropped mid-rise mom pants or jeans with an easy top, a killer shoe and jacket. It doesn’t matter how I feel about myself, it’s an outfit that always works,” she adds.