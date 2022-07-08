Beyonce’s Ivytopia Is Coming and Fans Are Already Crazy in Love: Pics

Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Bachelor Nation
Video
Photos
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Bachelor Nation
Video
Photos
Podcasts
Wellness
Food
Reality TV
Celebrity Directory
Pets
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Better2Gether
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Buzz Box
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Subscribe
to the magazine
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Fashion News
Beyonce Unveils Next Installment of Ivy Park x Adidas With Ivytopia, Featuring Lots of Sexy Swimwear
By
Marisa Petrarca
July 8, 2022
adidas x IVY PARK - Collection.
Courtesy of Adidas
10
9
/
10
Shiny Bikini
Coming soon,
adidas.com
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
Everything We Know About ‘Summer House’ Season 7: Who’s Leaving, Who’s Hooking Up and More
Cameran Eubanks, Thomas Ravenel and More ‘Southern Charm’ Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now?
Travis Barker’s Health Ups and Downs Through the Years: Plane Crash, Blood Clots and More
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out