Celebrity Style 6 Fashion Looks You Need to See From Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album: Pics By Marisa Petrarca July 31, 2020 Disney+ 6 4 / 6 Righteous Ruffles Obsessed! This colorful strapless number was designed by Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News