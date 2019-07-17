Celebrity Style Every Epic Fashion Look Beyonce Wears in Her ‘Spirit’ Music Video for ‘The Lion King’ By Emily Rekstis July 17, 2019 YouTube 10 11 / 10 Filled With Fringe Covered in dark blue sequins and lots of fringe, this Laurel DeWitt jumpsuit is one to remember. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News