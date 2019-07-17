Celebrity Style Every Epic Fashion Look Beyonce Wears in Her ‘Spirit’ Music Video for ‘The Lion King’ By Emily Rekstis July 17, 2019 YouTube 10 11 / 10 Hair-Like Details The fringe detailed texture on this Hyunmi Neilsen overcoat looks a bit like a lustrous mane of hair. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News