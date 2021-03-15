Grammys

See All of Beyonce’s Grammys Looks: From 2000 to Present Day

By
Beyonce
 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
16
12 / 16
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

2014

After performing “Drunk In Love” with husband Jay Z, she changed into a white lace Michael Costello number. 

Back to top