Grammys

See All of Beyonce’s Grammys Looks: From 2000 to Present Day

By
Beyonce
 Jason Merritt/Getty
16
13 / 16
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

2015

Her plunging black Proenza Schouler was covered with sparkling beads.

Back to top