Family Affair





At the 2018 Grammys, the Carter family proved fashion runs in the family, which Jay-Z looking dapper in a tux, Blue Ivy rocking all white and Bey wearing a black vevelt Nicolas Jebran gown, Alain Mikli sunglasses, a saucer-like hat and drop Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

