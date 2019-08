Gabrielle Carteris

You know what they say: you can never go wrong in black, something Carteris seems to have always taken to heart. At the 1992 Golden Globes on the arm of her co-star Priestley, the actress wore a black bubble minidress with a sophisticated wrap. Keeping it just as stylishly simple, she wore a jumpsuit of the same hue at the 2019 Fox Upfront Presentation.