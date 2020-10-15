BBMAs

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style

By
2020 Billboard Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Billie Eilish
 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
21
9 / 21
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Billie Eilish

In a floral print, olive green pant ensemble with a matching bucket hat and mask. 

Back to top