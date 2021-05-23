BBMAs

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

By
DJ Khaled 2021 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals
 Todd Williamson/NBC
16
10 / 16
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

DJ Kahled

In a Pineapple patterned Dolce and Gabbana button up, black pants and yellow and green sneakers. 

Back to top