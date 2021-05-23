BBMAs

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

By
Lil Rel Howery 2021 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals
 Todd Williamson/NBC
16
7 / 16
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Lil Rel Howery

In plaid pants and a rust colored jacked, which he accessorized with a gold chain and combat boots. 

Back to top