2019 Tony Awards

There’s a lot more to this standout than meets the eye. This satin and tulle number designed by Celestino Couture featured a recycled curtain backdrop from Broadway’s Kinky Boots — a show for which Porter won a Best Actor Tony in 2013 — and 30,000 Swarovski crystals. The ensemble was the perfect style storm: Luxurious, nostalgic, and yes, upcycled!