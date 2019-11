Bath & Body Works Exclusive Black Friday Tote

In addition to the store’s Buy 3 Get 3 Free Mix & Match deal, shoppers can purchase an exclusive Black Friday tote full of eight products for $30 ($106 value). Some stores will open as early as 6 p.m. ET on November 28 and you can score the deals online starting at 6 a.m. ET on November 29.

Our Pick: Bath & Body Works Exclusive Black Friday Tote, $30 with any $30 purchase