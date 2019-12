Diptyque 2019 Black Friday Limited-Edition Candle

Diptque doesn’t have a sale per se, but it does offer a limited-edition candle that has a tendency to sell out fast. This year, the iconic Baies candle comes packaged in a black and white design. Get it from November 29 through December 2, or whenever it sells out for good!

Our Pick: 2019 Black Friday Limited-Edition Candle, $74