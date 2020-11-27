L’Oreal Paris

Pick up some products from this beloved brand on Amazon anything between Wednesday, November 25 and Wednesday, December 2, and save 20 percent. These product include Colour Riche Lipstick, Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, Voluminous Original Mascara, Age Perfect Collection, Brow Stylist, Infallible Pro-Last Eyeliner, Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner, Infallible Liquid Eyeliner, Lash Paradise Mascara + Primer Kit.

OUR PICK: Voluminous Lash Paradise Lash Primer & Mascara Holiday Kit, $10.37