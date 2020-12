The Lip Bar

Get all your must-have glam goodies throughout the entire Black Friday Holiday weekend. On Friday, November 27, shop the entire site for 40 percent off. From Saturday, November 28 to Sunday, November 29, get 30 percent off everything. And then for Cyber Monday, buy one product and get one half off. If you miss even this, the entire week following if you spend $50, you get a free gift with your purchase.

OUR PICK: Limited Edition Easy Holiday Glam Collection, $25