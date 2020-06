Black Opal

Created in 1994, chemist Niko Mouyiaris wanted to create products for his wife who wasn’t able to find anything for her complexion. So he worked with black board-certified dermatologist Dr. Cheryl Burgess to formulate products for the unmet needs of melanin rich skin. Then in 2019, the company was acquired by Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, officially making it a black-owned brand.

Shop: Sheer Metallics for Eyes, Lips, Face and Body, $15