Celebrity Style See Blake Lively’s Best Style Moments of All Time By Roxanne Adamiyatt 7 hours ago VCG/VCG via Getty 26 25 / 26 May 11, 2015 Lively picked a gorgeous printed off-the-shoulder dress for a press call in Beijing to promote Log Out. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News