The Story Behind Their Line

“Boys Lie officially became a thing one very drunken night in a fire station in New York City,” Robinson admits. “Unfortunately and fortunately, leading up to this monumental drunk moment, we both recently experienced dramatically different break ups,” she adds. “Leah and I were exchanging the words ‘boys lie’ quite frequently. … It was something shared between group texts, Instagram captions and even just short phone conversations. … That night we realized we wanted to bring Boys Lie to life,” she says. “After knowing each other for about a decade, Tori and I have seen each other through the best and worst of times. … In a twisted way, heartbreak became our muse. Everything we’ve been through inspired us to take our pain and turn it into something beautiful,” O’Malley explains.