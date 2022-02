Craig Conover

The Southern Charm star not only swears by the St. Ive’s Revitalizing Mask as a post drinking pick-me-up, he also “loves” Dove’s Men + Care Deodorant. It’s his secret to smelling good.

“I was doing a meet and greet at my store [Sewing Down South] the other day and someone told me I smelled good. She was like, ‘I hope that not weird and creepy.’ I was like, ‘Actually that’s really important to me.’”

$5.29, target.com