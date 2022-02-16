Eboni K. Williams

In addition to the “phenomenal” Persa Gel 10, the Real Housewives New York City star says her “go to” moisturizer is the CVS drugstore brand Moisturizing Facial Lotion.

“I used to be really oily, but as I’ve gotten older my skin has evolved into more of combination where I have some oiliness in my forehead and chin and around the nose, but my cheeks are very dry,” she told Us. “This super inexpensive CVS moisturizer is great. It has hyaluronic acid in it, too so I’ll slather it on before bed or when I’m getting on a plane.”

$12.79, cvs.com