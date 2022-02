Margaret Josephs

Blemishes, be gone! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star swears by Irish Spring, an anti-bacterial wash, for keeping skin clear. “If you have bad skin, or a pimple or anything like that, this will clear your skin up,” she told Us. “People are like, ‘No way, no way, that’s not possible.’ But actually, it’s true. I’ve never had pimples my whole life.”

