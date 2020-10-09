Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves to Shop Now

Adina’s Jewels Pavé Pastel Butterflies Necklace

Adina’s Jewels and BCRF will be releasing a capsule of pink butterfly jewelry for the month of October together. The capsule will include 14 different styles and 10% of all sales will go to the BCRF foundation. Adina’s Jewels began their BCRF partnership in the beginning of the year as Adina was looking for the perfect foundation to team up with to give back. Adina’s name-sake, her grandmother Adina passed away from breast cancer and it’s unfortunate that Adina hadn’t had a chance to have meet her. Adina currently matches all donations to the BCRF foundation at checkout on the Adinas website but as the year goes by the partnership continues to grow.

