GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer

If you’re in need of a new blow dryer, why not invest in a one that gives back? Plus, the powder-pink hue is sopretty! For the 16th year in a row, GHD is working to fight breast cancer with the launch of the Take Control Now. For every tool bought from the collection, the brand is donating $10 to Keep a Breast foundation, which is an L.A.-based non-profit working to prevent and educate on breast cancer.

$259, ghdhair.com