Vera Bradley Felicity Paisley & Felicity Paisley Pink Cotton Face Masks

There’s no such thing as too much chic face masks! Pick up with pack of two and all proceeds go directly to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, which has raised over $34.6 million for breast cancer research since 1993. Furthermore, through the month of October, the brand will match all donations made to the foundation up to $50,000.

$25, verabradley.com