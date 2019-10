GHD Styler Limited-Edition Ink on Pink

This hair tool brand partnered with tattoo artist, David Allen, who is known for turning mastectomy scars into a work of art. For a limited-time only you can pick up the fan-favorite GHD Styler covered in the life-changing artist’s design. But that’s not all! With every purchase, $10 goes towards Living Beyond Breast Cancer, which helps women rebuild their lives after undergoing treatment.

$249, amazon.com