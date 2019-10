Lilly Pulitzer Pinking Positive Jessi Maxi Dress

The preppy fashion company creating a “Pinking Positive” print in honor of the rosy-themed month, with items ranging in everything from zip-ups to rompers. But this vacation-ready maxi is a favorite. In terms of the most important part, the charitable aspect, the brand will donate $22,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$198, lillypulitzer.com