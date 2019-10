Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Live Love Tee

With the purchase of any item in the designer’s entire Pink Pony collection, 25 percent of the proceeds go towards the Pink Pony Fund of the Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation. But this t-shirt specifically has 100 percent of the purchase price donated. The fund itself supports a network of programs to help patients at every stage of their experience, from screening to recovery.

$68, ralphlauren.com