BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
2021 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Boy George
 JOHN MARSHALL/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
21
6 / 21
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Boy George

In an alien-printed coat and baby blue top hat. 

Back to top