BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
2021 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Griff
 Richard Young/Shutterstock
21
8 / 21
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Griff

In a pale blue gown with a drop waist, which featured silver chains and thigh-high slit. 

Back to top