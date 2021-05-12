BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
2021 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Headie One
 Richard Young/Shutterstock
21
17 / 21
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Headie One

In head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, the singer wore a grey peacoat and black patent sneakers. 

Back to top