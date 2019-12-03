Celebrity Style See the 5 Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 British Fashion Awards By Emily Rekstis 3 hours ago Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 5 6 / 5 Julia Roberts In a beaded long-sleeve black jumpsuit from Armani, which she accessorized with turquoise earrings. Back to top More News Cyber Monday Deal: Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale Buying ASAP: The 21 Fastest Selling Deals at Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale 9 Hours Remaining! — Grab This Harry Josh Pro Hair-Dryer On Sale More News