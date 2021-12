August 2, 2021

Bargain buy! The “Circus” singer showed off her dance moves via Instagram, giving a shout-out to a striped blue and white bikini she picked up from Target.

Spears captioned her post: “My favorite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from @Target 🎯… girls, you gotta go there cause their suits are bomb 💣👙!!!! Psss I’m going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40 … I’m not ready to shop at old lady stores 😂😂😂!!!”