Exclusive Brittany Cartwright Unveils Her Fall 2019 Boot Collection by ShoeDazzle! By Emily Rekstis August 29, 2019 Courtesy of ShoeDazzle 5 6 / 5 The Alexandria Pair these white fringe boots with cut-off jeans and dance the night away to some country music. Back to top More News ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Roger Mathews Finalize Divorce Becca Kufrin Hits Back at Troll Who Claims Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen Doesn’t ‘Really Like’ Her After Skipping Wedding ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Professionally Organized Kitchen Is So Neat: ‘Major Pantry Goals’ More News