Celebrity Style See the 2 Breathtaking Wedding Dresses Brittany Snow Wore on Her Wedding Day: Pics By Marisa Petrarca July 8, 2020 Phil Chester 4 1 / 4 “I Do” It’s official! The happy couple was all smiles after tying the knot in front of their friends and family. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe Jennifer Lopez’s 4th of July Swimsuit Style Can Be Yours For Under $30 These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types More News