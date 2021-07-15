See What the Stars Wore to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Red Carpet Cannes Film Festival 2021: See the Best Red Carpet Fashion By Samantha Holender July 15, 2021 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 101 64 / 101 Abigail Breslin The actress stunned in an emerald green gown at the premiere of Stillwater. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News