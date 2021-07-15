Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2021: See the Best Red Carpet Fashion

By
Coco Rocha Cannes Film Festival 2021 See the Best Red Carpet Fashion
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
101
26 / 101
podcast

Coco Rocha

Wearing a Christian Dior crimson gown and a geometric hairstyle, the model blew Us away on July 13.

Back to top