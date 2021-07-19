Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2021: See the Best Red Carpet Fashion

By
Hofit Golan Cannes Film Festival 2021 Best Red Carpet Fashion
 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
124
10 / 124
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Hofit Golan

The model had a total princess moment in a Joao Rolo Couture gown at the Cannes closing ceremony.

Back to top