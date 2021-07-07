Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2021: See the Best Red Carpet Fashion

By
See What the Stars Wore to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival
 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
23
7 / 23
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Maggie Gyllenhaal

For the Annette premiere, the actress wore a stunning Celine cape dress and Chopard jewels. 

Back to top