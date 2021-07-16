Red Carpet Cannes Film Festival 2021: See the Best Red Carpet Fashion By Samantha Holender July 16, 2021 David Fisher/Shutterstock 114 10 / 114 Sharon Stone Pretty in purple! The actress was glowing on July 16, wearing an orchid gown. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News