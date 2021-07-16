Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2021: See the Best Red Carpet Fashion

By
Sofia Resing Cannes Film Festival 2021 Best Red Carpet Fashion
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
114
6 / 114
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Sofia Resing

In a sleek gown from Boss, the model looked red hot on the amfAR Gala red carpet.

Back to top