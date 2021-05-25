Celebrity Style

Let’s Take a Look Back at Carrie Underwood’s Red Carpet Style Evolution — From 2005 to Present Day

By
1362683649_carrie-underwood-golden-globes-zoom
 Jason Merritt/Getty
37
13 / 37
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

January 2011

The star sparkled at the 2011 Golden Globes in a strapless champagne-colored Badgley Mischka dress.

Back to top